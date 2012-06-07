|
First Costa Rica Winery
Costa Rica News - First Costa Rica Winery. The winery and vineyards are located above the small city of Copey in central Costa Rica, at an altitude of 2000m.
Mar 21, 2012, 13:44
Costa Rica Soon To Enforce Smoking Ban
News Costa Rica - Costa Rica Soon To Enforce Smoking Ban. Costa Rica’s Health Ministry has been working to push through laws to ban smoking in places like restaurants, shopping centres and office buildings
Mar 9, 2012, 05:42
Firefighters Tackle Costa Rica's Chirripo National Park Fire
News Costa Rica - Firefighters Tackle Costa Rica's Chirripo National Park Fire
Mar 2, 2012, 11:30
Costa Rica Health Officials Recall Breast Implants
News Costa Rica Health, Plastic surgery news. Costa Rica Health Officials Recall Breast Implants. Officials say 372 Costa Rican women received PIP implants at public hospitals and can now have them replaced as part of a plan by the Social Security System (Caja).
Jan 12, 2012, 13:11
New York Times Recommends Costa Rica’s Nosara Area
News Costa Rica - Surfing Costa Rica. Nosara - With sandy beaches, warm, jade-green waters and rolling waves that rarely get too big, the remote jungle community of Nosara on the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica has become the ideal spot to learn to surf,” the New York Times wrote.
Jan 9, 2012, 06:06
Costa Rica Musmanni Bakery Have New Owners
News Costa Rica - Costa Rica Musmanni Bakery Have New Owners. Florida Ice and Farm Co. announced its acquisition of the Musmanni Corporation, the ubiquitous Costa Rican bread and confection company with bakeries dotting thoughout Costa Rica.
Dec 23, 2011, 06:53
Costa Rica Tourism up in 2011
News Costa Rica - travel tourism is up throughout Costa Rica according to reports by the Costa Rican Tourism Board (ICT).
Dec 23, 2011, 06:45
Carl’s Jr. Hamburgers Now Served Up In Costa Rica
News Costa Rica - Carl’s Jr. Hamburgers Now Served Up In Costa Rica. U.S., California-based hamburger chain Carl’s Jr. has recently opened its first Costa Rica location near the Central Park in downtown San Jose.
Dec 6, 2011, 06:20
Costa Rica Art Exhibit Bon ArtPetit
Costa Rica Art Exhibit Bon ArtPetit, turn food into an artistic creation. Free Costa Rica event starts this thursday in San Jose.
Dec 6, 2011, 06:02
John Lennon Statue Unveiled in Costa Rica Capital San Jose
Costa Roca News - John Lennon Statue Unveiled in Costa Rica Capital San Jose. San Jose Mayor Johnny Araya participated in the unveiling of a John Lennon statue in downtown Plaza Artigas this past Friday.
Nov 29, 2011, 06:45
Costa Rica Airport Ups Security
Costa Rica Travel News - Costa Rica Airport Increases Security. The new measure is to prevent outgoing passengers from exchanging luggage with inbound travelers.
Sep 14, 2011, 09:54
Costa Rica Native Finalist in Miss Universe Pageant
Costa Rica News - Costa Rica Native Finalist in Miss Universe 2011. The Heredia native gained a reputation for her impressive athletic ability after playing in the Miss Universe exhibition soccer game.
Sep 14, 2011, 09:32
Costa Rica Health Minister Retires
News Costa Rica - Costa Rica Health Minister Retires - "There is not a crisis in this administration," Chinchilla said. "This government, like many of the governments of the past, is experiencing changes in personnel.
Aug 1, 2011, 06:25
Costa Rica Aproves Higher Bus Fares
Transportation Costa Rica - Costa Rica Aproves Higher Bus Fares starting next week.
Aug 1, 2011, 06:06
Costa Rica Soon to Release New Stamps
News Costa Rica - Costa Rica Soon to Release New Stamps - The first printing will include 60,000 postcards featuring Costa Rican sports stars such as Hanna Gabriel, Nery Brenes, Andrey Amador and Bryan Ruiz.
Jul 19, 2011, 06:20